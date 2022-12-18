Previous World Cup winners: World Cup winners from 1930 to 2018, Argentina, France wins
Here is a complete list of every World Cup winner since 1930, how many times they have won it and how they did it. Who will add to their tally tonight?
Which team will get their hands on the 2022 World Cup trophy.
And we all remember our first World Cup final, don’t we? Be it Zinedine Zidane’s 1998 masterclass in Paris, Maradona’s Mexico moment or Mario Kempes double to defeat the Dutch, the World Cup final rarely fails to leave a mark such is its elite status as football’s premier international tournament.
And with a controversial winter World Cup taking place for the very time this year in Qatar, it is sure to be a final that will be recalled for years to come – but who will win it?
In total, there have been eight nations that have lifted the trophy aloft in their history, but who has won it the most?
Here is the full list of each nation to win the World Cup, when they won it and their last World Cup victory.