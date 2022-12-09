One of the World Cup’s most mouthwatering ties is set to get underway this evening as the Netherlands face off against Argentina in the quarter finals of the tournament.
It is a game that has no clear favourite and is sure to whet the appetite of football fans across the globe who will be hoping to see a replay of the iconic 1998 clash that saw a Dennis Bergkamp inspired Dutch side progress to the semi-final.
For slight favourites Argentina, they will be hoping to be inspired by the legendary Lionel Messi, with the little magician hoping for the ultimate success in, what is likely to be, his final World Cup.
Shocked in their opening game by Saudi Arabia, Lionel Scaloni’s side have grown in confidence since that game and have won their last three games, including a narrow victory over a battling Australia side in the last 16.
For Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side it has been a tale of consistency with the Netherlands yet to taste defeat in Qatar after sailing through the group stage and making light work of the United States in their first knockout tie, running out 3-1 winners.
PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has been one of the stars of the tournament having already scored four goals at the World Cup, while Argentina will be looking to the magic of Messi to help them steer a path to the final four.
Netherlands vs Argentina latest odds
Argentina are the slight favourites to make it into the semi finals, with odds of 11/10 to win in 90 minutes. Netherlands are priced at 13/5 with a draw after 90 minutes available with odds of 9/4.
All odds are from SkyBet and are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.
What time is Netherlands vs Argentina
Where: The Lusail Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Friday 9 December 7pm UK time
What channel is Netherlands vs Argentina on
The quarter final clash will be live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 6:30pm, while it can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC iPlayer app as well as the BBC Sport website.