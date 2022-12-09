The final World Cup quarter-final may be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament so far as England face France.

The European heavyweights come into the match having won their respective groups while emerging through their round of 16 encounters with relative ease. Didier Deschamps’ men, the reigning world champions, are understandable favourites. They made light work of Poland, while also defeating Australia comfortably and Denmark. A much-changed side did lose to Tunisia but they have a fearsome attacking line-up led by Kyllian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer on five.

England have an impressive front line themselves. Harry Kane finally got off the mark in a 3-0 win over Senegal but his link play has been vital to the way Gareth Southgate’s team play. He has registered three assists, putting him level with Bruno Fernandes of Portugal. The tournament has also seen the emergence of Jude Bellingham on the international stage with a bidding war likely this summer.

By the time England and France kick off they will know the identity of their semi-final opponent. It will be the winner of the tie between Morocco and Portugal, a game which takes place on Saturday ahead of what will be the main event.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture...

Match details

Who: England v France

What: World Cup quarter-final

Kylian Mbappe is the World Cup's top scorer with five. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al-Khor

When: Saturday, December 10. Kick-off 7pm (GMT)

Referee: Wilton Sampaio

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live by ITV. In Scotland it will be shown on STV and on the STV Player. Coverage ahead of the fixture begins at 6pm and is led by Mark Pougatch.Last meeting

The teams faced each other in what turned out to be a captivating friendly match in 2017 in Paris. The hosts emerged 3-2 winners. England had taken the lead through Harry Kane but trailed at the interval with goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe. Kane levelled after the break converting a penalty after Raphael Varane had been sent off. Despite being down to ten men, Ousmane Dembele netted a winner 12 minutes from time having been set up by Kylian Mbappe.

Team news

England striker Callum Wilson is doubtful but Gareth Southgate’s men have been boosted with the news Raheem Sterling has joined the squad again. The attacker flew home after a break-in at his home in London. France, meanwhile, have no major concerns.

Anything else?

