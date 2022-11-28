A new study has revealed the most influential members of the England World Cup squad on social media.

The research, conducted by online casino comparison experts KingCasinoBonus.uk, analysed marketing tools and the social media profiles of the England team to determine which player is the most influential.

It found that those who play up front are the top influencers, with forwards occupying five of the top ten spots.

Meanwhile Manchester United produces the most influential players, with three of the top ten coming from the club.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from KingCasinoBonus.uk said: “The past success of the England team at the 2018 World Cup and the Euros last year brought the country together and catapulted many of the players to a bigger level of stardom. It will be interesting to see who gains the most followers throughout the World Cup tournament, particularly if England go on to do well.”

Here are the top ten and how much they can earn for a single post on Instagram.

1. Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford took first place earning up to a whopping £37,950 per sponsored Instagram post. This is thanks to his follower count of almost 13 million and an engagement rate of 3.28 per cent. The Manchester United forward has been praised on social media for his work around providing free school meals for children across the UK, creating a dedicated fanbase ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Harry Kane The England captain, Harry Kane, is the second most influential member of the England team. Kane, who boasts 13.3 million followers, can charge up to £36,997 per sponsored Instagram post. Interestingly, Kane has the lowest engagement rate of any member in the England squad at just 0.36 per cent. Photo: Pool

3. Raheem Sterling The third most influential member of the England team is Raheem Sterling. The Chelsea forward can charge up to £27,661 for a single post on social media. Sterling has 10 million followers on Instagram and an engagement rate of 1.27 per cent. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold is the fourth most influential player in the England team, earning £22,308 per sponsored post on social media. Playing right-back, he's the most influential defender. Photo: Mike Hewitt