Now the Scots who command their own large and loyal followings on social media are being recognised in the line-up of contenders for a major new awards ceremony.

Leading new figures in food and drink, health and wellbeing, fashion and design, arts and culture, and travel and tourism have been named among nominees for the first ever Scottish Influencer Awards.

The gala ceremony in Glasgow later this month will see artists, actors, broadcasters, bloggers and podcasters brought together with beauty experts, fashion watchers, boutique businesses.

Tabitha Watson is in the running for a Scottish Influencer Award.

Environmental activists, health campaigners and experts in personal training, mindfulness and meditation will also be celebrated at the event, which will see guests head down a red carpet.

Created by Scottish Style Awards founder Mary McGowne, her new event will be launched at the Radisson RED Glasgow hotel on 23 October and hosted by Scottish DJ and broadcaster Arielle Free.

The contenders for the overall Scottish Influencer of the Year award include Outlander actor Andrew McAlindon, who runs Jacobite tours of the Highlands, Graeme Johncock, who blogs his travels with his labrador Molly, and Edinburgh-based photographer Zoe Stewart.

Food and drink influencers in contention for an award include the “Hebridean Baker” Coinneach MacLeod, Masterchef finalist Sarah Rankin, food blogger and broadcaster Renu Bhardwaj and wine consultant Tabitha Watson.

Travel blogger Megan Beaudry is in contention for a Scottish Influencer Award.

Personal trainer Amy Hill, wellness expert Becca Watson, wild swimming enthusiast and broadcaster Calum Maclean and meditation teacher Frazer McGlinchey will compete in the health & wellbeing category.

Climate activist and environmental scientist Laura Young, Selina Hayles, founder of the Glasgow charity Refuweegee, and Ica Headlam, founder of We Are Here Scotland, which supports black and people of colour creatives, are in the running for the inspiration award.

Other travel influencers in contention for an award include Claire Ferguson, who has championed Scotland’s best “honesty boxes,” Samantha Grant, who is shortlisted for her blog Scotland with The Wee White Dug, and Ashley McAfee & Stuart Conway, a couple who document their journeys around the country together.

Interior and design experts recognised include Scotland's Home of the Year presenter Anna Campell-Jones, Mark Strachan, who has been documenting the renovation of his grandparents’ house in Aberdeenshire and DIY champion Alex Lawson.

Environmental activist Laura Young is in the running for a Scottish Influencer Award.

Arts and culture nominess include comic Bruce Fummey, who has made a name for himself online with his Scottish history videos, podcaster Lisa Kennedy and Clyde Built Radio, which broadcasts from the Barrowland market in Glasgow.

Style and beauty experts in contention include former model Louisa Hatt, manicurist Hannah Lou Robinson, blogger Jamie Genevieve and make-up artist Sarah Hill.

Mary McGowne said: “This is a timely opportunity to recognise the best of Scotland’s social and digital community, and the positive contribution many are making towards the country’s image and appeal at home and internationally.

“From initially being on the fringe to now playing an important centre stage role in bringing stories and campaigns to life, we are pleased to be shining a spotlight on the best of Scotland’s influencer community.”

Wild swimming enthusiast Calum Maclean is in the running for a Scottish Influencer Award.

Arielle Free said: “I’m completely thrilled and honoured to be hosting the Scottish Influencer Awards in Glasgow.

"It’s going to be an amazing way to celebrate Scotland’s most influential stars of social.”

Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod is in contention for an honour at the forthcoming Scottish Influencer Awards.