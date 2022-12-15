FIFA World Cup winners over the years - from 1930 to present day, Argentina, France, Germany World Cup wins
The order will likely change come this Sunday’s Qatar World Cup Final 2022, however, here is a full list of each team that has won the world’s most prestigious trophy – and when they have won it.
It is less than a week until we find out which team will get their hands on the 2022 World Cup trophy.
And we all remember our first World Cup final, don’t we? Be it Zinedine Zidane’s 1998 masterclass in Paris, Maradona’s Mexico moment or Mario Kempes double to defeat the Dutch, the World Cup final rarely fails to leave a mark such is its elite status as football’s premier international tournament.
And with a controversial winter World Cup taking place for the very time this year in Qatar, it is sure to be a final that will be recalled for years to come – but who will win it?
In total, there have been eight nations that have lifted the trophy aloft in their history, but who has won it the most?
Here is the full list of each nation to win the World Cup, when they won it and their last World Cup victory.