The Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter final stage begins with Brazil vs Croatia. Here’s how to watch all of the action.

Thiago Silva of Brazil celebrates his side's fourth goal scored by Lucas Paqueta during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Favourites Brazil have been one of the team’s of the tournament so far and will be looking to progress to the final four of the competition as they face 2018 runners-up Croatia in the quarter finals this afternoon.

One of the most eye-catching sides at the World Cup so far, Brazil topped their group before dismantled South Korea with ease earlier in the week, flying through the last 16 stage by scoring four first half goals to win the knockout tie 4-1.

Goals from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá blew Paulo Bento’s side away and solidified the Brazilian’s favourite tag at Doha’s Stadium 974 stadium.

It was the first time the South American side has scored four goals in a World Cup knockout game since their France 98 win over Costa Rica, while the four goals in 36 minutes was more than Tite’s side scored throughout the entire group stage.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s journey to the last eight was far more complicated as they were forced to overcome an impressive Japan side via penalties.

Celtic’s Daizen Meada had given the Japanese the advantage late in the first half as Hajime Moriyasu’s side dominated the opening 45, however, in true Croatian fashion Ivan Perisic’s early second half strike dragged his team back into the game.

A period of extra time then failed to separate the sides and sent the game into the lottery of a penalty shoot out, where Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was the hero saving three Japan penalties.

Brazil vs Croatia team news

For Brazil, there are no new injury concerns, though there could be a return for full back Alex Sandro, who has been unavailable since the 1-0 win over Switzerland on November 27.

”He hasn’t full recovered yet and we do not intend to take any risks,” the Brazil boss Tite said earlier this week. Danilo is on stand-by should he fail to recover in time.

Elsewhere, Sevilla left back Alex Telles has already been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury, along with Arsenal superstar Gabriel Jesus.

The Croatian team should have a similar look to the one that started the last 16 game against Japan, with the only chance likely to be the returning Borna Sosa who should replace Rangers’ Borna Barisic a left back after returning from a injury.

Brazil vs Croatia latest odds

The South American nation are the favourites to dance into the semi finals, with odds of 17/2 to win in 90 minutes. Croatia are priced at 1/3 with a draw after 90 minutes available with odds of 19/5.

All odds are from SkyBet and are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

What time is Brazil vs Croatia

Where: The Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar, Friday 9 December 3pm UK time

What channel is Brazil vs Croatia on