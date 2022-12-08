The festival of world football is now now nearing its conclusion – with just eight teams remaining.

The World Cup kicked off back on Sunday, November 20, when hosts Qatar took on Ecuador.

A total of 32 teams started the competition, but that has been whittled down to just eight – as the competition heads into its quarter-final matches.

Here’s who is playing, where you can watch the games, and what the bookies reckon the outcome will be.

Croatia v Brazil

The first quarter-final sees five-time World Cup winners Brazil take on 2018 finalists Croatia.

Croatia reached the quarter finals after coming second in Group F then beating Japan on penalties in the last 16.

Brazil topped Group G before crushing South Korea 4-1 in the first knock-out stage.

Just eight teams are now left in the running to lift the 2022 World Cup.

They will play on Friday, December 9, at 3pm, with the game being broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Brazil are hot favourites to win, with odds of 1/3, while outsiders Croatia are priced at 8/1. According to the bookies, the most likely outcome is a 2-0 win for Brazil.

Netherlands v Argentina

The second quarter-final sees two-time champions Argentina take on the Netherlands, who are still looking for their first World Cup title.

Argentina reached the quarter finals after coming top of Group C, despite a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, then narrowly defeating Australia 2-1.

The Netherlands topped Group A with two wins and a draw, then beat the USA 3-1 in the last 16..

They will play on Friday, December 9, at 7pm, with the game being broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Argentina are favourites to win, with odds of 6/5, while Croatia are priced at 5/2. According to the bookies, the most likely outcome is a 1-1 draw, with Argentina winning in extra time or penalties.

Morocco v Portugal

The third quarter-final sees two teams who have never won the World Cup play for a place in the last four – Morocco and Portugal.

Morocco reached the quarter finals after topping Group F, dumping world number one team Belgium out of the competition in the process, before a shock win on penalties over Spain.

Portugal topped Group H despite a shock 2-1 loss to South Korea, before thrashing Switzerland 6-1 in the first knockout phase.

They will play on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm, with the game being broadcast live on ITV1.

Portugal are firm favourites to progress, with odds of 13/20, while Morocco have long odds of 9/2. According to the bookies, the most likely outcome is a 1-0 win for Portugal.

England v France

7.00pm Saturday, 10th December 2022

The last quarter-final sees 1966 World Cup champs England play two-time winners France.

England reached the quarter finals after finishing top of Group B, only losing points in a scoreless draw against the USA, followed by an emphatic 3-0 win over Senegal.

A shock defeat by Tunisia couldn’t stop France topping Group D, before a 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16.

They will play on Saturday, December 10, at 7pm, with the game being broadcast live on ITV1.