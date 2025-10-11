World Cup 2026: Every nation to have qualified so far, location, draw date and ticket information

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup 2026 - and when will the draw take place for the tournament?

Scotland’s excitement is building steadily for next summer’s World Cup after Steve Clarke’s side confirmed at a playoff spot following their wins over Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park last week. Can Scotland finally end their exile and make their first World Cup since 1998?

Now on 10 points from four games in Group C, Scotland sit in second place, level on points with leaders Denmark, meaning they have at least secured a place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs, with third-placed Greece seven points behind them, with just two games to go in qualifying, following their defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Due to the tournament beginning in just eight months, we look t which team have confirmed their place at the tournament, when it begins, each host stadiums, when the draw is scheduled to take place, and the ticket application process:

Where is the World Cup 2026?

Next summer’s FIFA World Cup will be staged across three different countries, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico chased to host the tournament.

When is the World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on Thursday 11 June 2026 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The competition will end with the final on July 19 2026, and takes place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

World Cup 2026 host stadiums

Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) - Toronto, Canada

BC Place - Vancouver, Canada

Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron) - Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) - Monterrey, Mexico

Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) - Massachusetts, Boston, United States

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) - Dallas, Texas, United States

Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) - Houston, Texas, United States

Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) - Los Angeles, California, United States

Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) - Miami, Florida, United States

New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) - New Jersey, United States

Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) - Santa Clara, California, United States

Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field Seattle) -Washington, Seattle, United States

When is the draw for World Cup 2026?

The draw for the World Cup is scheduled for December 5, 2025. It will take place the United States capital of Washington, D.C.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers - which teams have qualified for World Cup 2026?

The list of nations that have confirmed their place at the World Cup 2026 is as follows:

Canada (host)

Mexico (host)

United States (host)

Algeria

Argentina

Australia

Bolivia

Brazil

Cape Verde

Colombia

Ecuador

Egypt

England

Ghana

Iran

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Morocco

New Zealand

Paraguay

Senegal

South Africa

South Korea

Tunisia

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

No European teams have qualified yet, as their process began in March 2025 and will continue through November 2025, followed by playoffs in March 2026.

