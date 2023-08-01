The biggest and most exciting Women's World Cup of all time is approaching the group stages - and every game is available to watch on UK TV.
Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament has seen the game grow even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laden last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions.
Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.
Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV Schedule
Tuesday 1 August
Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX
Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX
China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX
Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX
Wednesday 2 August
Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC 2/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX
Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX
Thursday 3 August
Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane) - BBC 2/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Saturday 5 August
Last 16: Switzerland vs Spain (6am, Perth) - TBC
Last 16: Japan vs Norway (9am, Auckland) - TBC
Sunday 6 August
Last 16: Switzerland vs Spain (3am, Perth) - TBC
Last 16: Japan vs Norway (10am, Auckland) - TBC
Monday 7 August
Last 16: TBC vs Nigeria (8:30am, Brisbane) - TBC
Last 16: Australia vs TBC (11:30am, Auckland) - TBC
Last 16, quarter final, semi final and final dates will be published when teams are confirmed.