The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is now underway and both BBC and ITV have confirmed their full schedule for the tournament. Here is when every game will be screened in the UK.

USA celebrate their 2019 World Cup title ahead.

The biggest and most exciting Women's World Cup of all time is approaching the group stages - and every game is available to watch on UK TV.

Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament has seen the game grow even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laden last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions.

Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.

Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV Schedule

Tuesday 1 August

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX

China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX

Wednesday 2 August

Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC 2/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX

Thursday 3 August

Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane) - BBC 2/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Saturday 5 August

Last 16: Switzerland vs Spain (6am, Perth) - TBC

Last 16: Japan vs Norway (9am, Auckland) - TBC

Sunday 6 August

Last 16: Switzerland vs Spain (3am, Perth) - TBC

Last 16: Japan vs Norway (10am, Auckland) - TBC

Monday 7 August

Last 16: TBC vs Nigeria (8:30am, Brisbane) - TBC

Last 16: Australia vs TBC (11:30am, Auckland) - TBC