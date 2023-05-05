Why Duk deserved to dominate Aberdeen awards, 'love' for Red Army and the remarkable goal stat

A shrewd pick-up from Benfica B, the all-action forward would certainly be in the running for the signing of the season across the entire SPFL ... if there was one. In the meantime, he will make do with the Dons’ Player of the Year, the Players’ Player of the Year and Goal of the Season for his stupendously impudent strike against Dundee United. It was a goal which encapsulated everything that is great and good about the 23-year-old. Fun, confident, direct, strong, powerful, creative.

The goal stat

His improvisation has helped him net 16 league goals and the repertoire has been pretty special. Whether it was the swivel and overhead kick against Ross County in September, free-kick past Allan McGregor against Rangers, the aforementioned United strike or two of the best headers any player has netted in the Premiership this campaign, first against Hibs at Easter Road then Hearts at Pittodrie. His goals have come from an xG (expected goals) of 8.6. There has been little luck involved. He has been a deadly finisher. His 34.8 per cent conversion rate is the best for a forward in the league, just ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi and then Kevin Nisbet and team-mate Bojan Miovski. Yet, he is a striker who doesn’t shoot a lot, averaging 1.74 per 90 minutes. Compare that to Fashion Sakala at 4.35, Eamonn Brophy on 4.04, Nisbet’s 3.04 and Lawrence Shankland's 2.9. He is an incredibly efficient forward who is quite far down the list of 40 Premiership forwards when it comes to touches in the box and passes received per 90 minutes.

Duk scooped three awards at Aberdeen's player of the season awards. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Some of his best work does arrive outside the box as he acts as a magnet for opponents, engages defenders and provides a link from deep at times. He's top five for dribbles, offensive duels, progressive runs and fouls suffered.

You can look at all the stats you want around Duk and paint a picture. But in essence, he is a player where the stats really don’t matter. You simply watch and appreciate him. When Aberdeen edged past the Staggies recently. it was the forward with the all-important goal but also he seemed to be everywhere in Dingwall that night, chasing lost causes, putting pressure on opponents, working back defensively, an area of his game which, if not improved, has certainly been utilised more under Barry Robson. But it is in the final third where he thrives and comes alive. When the ball gets played in front of him or he charges with it he can resemble the boulder in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, demolishing everything that gets in its way.

‘Love me too much’

There is little surprise that he has caught the attention of clubs without even completing his first season in the Granite City. He has not hid his ambitions of playing at a higher level but the manner in which he has done so has ensured respect towards Aberdeen and the club's fans. He clearly loves playing in front of the home crowd at Pittodrie and plays in a way where he does seem to ‘get it’. He is full throttle and when he scores he engages with the adoring support.

“I think they are amazing,” Duk, sporting a fresh haircut for the occasion, told Rob Maclean at the awards ceremony. “They love me too much and I love them as well! I am happy here. I come here to play but I know it is not easy to come and play. But I think I am doing a good season, I didn’t expect it. For a first year outside my country I think I’m doing very well. In the beginning it was so hard but I kept going, worked everyday and I give everything to stay good now.”