Aberdeen 'won't be easy to deal with' on transfers and Benfica have no say on Duk move

With the Dons currently flying high in third place in the cinch Premiership and on the cusp of qualifying for Europe, there has been speculation surrounding some of their key performers. There a number of clubs monitoring Duk, the 23-year-old who joined the Pittodrie outfit last summer from the Portuguese giants, with the Cape Verde internationalist admitting himself that Benfica would be entitled to 50 per cent of any fee. But Burrows, who confirmed earlier this week that Barry Robson will be the permanent manager following a successful caretaker spell, is relaxed about any potential bids.
“What I would say is Duk is in the first of a three year contract at Aberdeen,” said Burrows. “We have been delighted with the work he has done and the fans have really taken to him. Like all good players, I will say that about every player you ask me about, they are going to court interest from other clubs. We are not immune to that. What I would say is that we are in a very good position as a club to be as robust as we possibly can when it comes to our players.
“If anyone is going to leave here and they are under contract then we are in a good place and we won’t be easy to deal with in that sense. It is not in our interests to sell and we are not looking to sell but clearly there will be interest if our players continue to do well. Sometimes you become victims of your own success with things like that.”
When asked if Benfica have any say in potential move, Burrows added: “They don’t have any say on whether we accept a deal or not. If anyone wants to take any of our good players then all they need to know that they will face a club who will fight their corner really hard.”