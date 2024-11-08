How things stand in Europe for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts

The Scottish coefficient has received a major boost after a mixed week for our clubs in Europe with Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all experiencing different outcomes.

Celtic claimed their best Champions League result in recent years by coming from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 home win over German title challengers RB Leipzig on Tuesday thanks to a double from Nicolas Kuhn and one from Reo Hatate. Rangers also picked up a good point away from home in the Europa League on Thursday with Cyriel Dessers second half equaliser earning a 1-1 draw at Greek side Olympiacos, who were last season's Conference League winners. Hearts were the only Scottish side to suffer a defeat as they went down 2-0 at home to Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday after failing to take advantage of first-half dominance.

All three clubs remain in a strong contention for the knockout stages of their respective competitions with Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all currently occupying seeded positions (9th to 16th) for the play-off round at the halfway stage of the league phase. Celtic are 15th in the Champions League with seven points from four matches - the same tally as Manchester City and a point better off than Real Madrid. They also have favourable remaining fixtures that will see them host Club Brugge and Young Boys and travel to Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa. Just one more win would all but guarantee the top 24 finish required for the knockout phase with 12-13 points expected to be required to claim seeded status. 15-16 points will be needed for a top eight finish and direct entry to the last 16 - which based on their Leipzig display is not entirely beyond the realms of possibility for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic are in strong contention to reach the Champions League knockout stages after a notable 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig this week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers are also well placed in the Europa League, sitting 10th in the table on seven points from their opening four matches, but face a run of tough fixtures that will see them travel to Nice and Manchester United, either side of hosting Tottenham at Ibrox, before concluding at home to Union Saint-Gilloise. Like Celtic, one more win, or possibly two draws, could see Philippe Clement's side progress to the knockout round by finishing between 17th and 24th with 11-12 points likely required for a seeded position (9th to 16th).

Hearts, meanwhile, dropped from sixth to 12th in the Conference League after suffering their first defeat of the campaign at Tynecastle. However, the two opening wins over Dinamo Minsk and Omomoia ensure Neil Critchley’s men are still in with a strong shout of qualifying, as long as they pick up at least one point from their remaining three matches away to Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen, and home to Moldovan minnows Petrocub, the team currently occupying 36th and last place. Hearts’ current six-point tally could even be enough to qualify depending on goal difference with 9-10 points the likely requirement for a seeded knockout place.

Scotland's all-important UEFA coefficient is also looking much healthier than it was at the start of the campaign when the nation had slumped to a lowly 17th in the rankings. Such a position would have resulted in the number of Scottish sides entering European competition dropping from five to four at the end of next season with each facing several qualifying rounds with no automatic group stage places on offer. However, the results of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts so far this campaign have taken Scotland up from 17th to 13th in the rankings. Celtic added 0.4 points this week for the win over Leipzig, while Rangers contributed 0.2 with their draw in Greece, taking the overall Scottish tally up from 4.4 to 5 points, now just 1.7 points behind 12th placed Austria in the battle to secure guaranteed European group stage football for the Premiership champions and next season's Scottish Cup winners.

