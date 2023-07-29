All Sections
When is Viaplay Cup last 16 draw? Date and time as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs enter

The SPFL has confirmed that the draw for the last 16 of the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup will be made this Sunday, July 30.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 29th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST
Celtic are the current holders of the Viaplay Cup.

The final round of group-stage fixtures take place this weekend, with a number of clubs battling to secure their place in the next round. There have already been some high-profile casualties, with recent winners St Johnstone already eliminated from the competition after surprise defeats by Ayr United and Stenhousemuir, while Dundee United also cannot progress.

The last-16 draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following their coverage of Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, which kicks off at 3pm. The eight seeded clubs in the draw will be European representatives Celtic (the current holders), Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs, plus the three group winners with the best records.

The second-round ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 19/20 and are subject to TV selections. Hearts’ tie is likely to be played on a Sunday due to Europa Conference League involvement, and Hibs may also be in that position should they overcome Inter Club d’Escaldes on Thursday.

Saturday’s Viaplay Cup fixtures (all 3pm) – Group A: Ayr v Alloa. St Johnstone v Stirling. Group B: Falkirk v Peterhead. Partick Thistle v Spartans. Group C: Hamilton v Cove Rangers. Livingston v Clyde. Group D: Morton v Edinburgh City. Ross County v Kelty Hearts. Group E: Bonnyrigg Rose v Airdrieonians. Group F: Albion v Kilmarnock. Annan v Raith Rovers. Group G: Motherwell v East Fife. Queen’s Park v Queen of South. Group H: Arbroath v Montrose. St Mirren v Forfar.

Sunday’s Viaplay Cup fixture (3pm): Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

