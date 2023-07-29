Viaplay Cup group stages state of play as many teams left on qualification knife-edge on final weekend

The final round of the Viaplay Cup group stages takes place this weekend.

The eight group winners qualify for the second round along with the three runners-up with the best records. The three group winners with the best records will join European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian as seeded teams for Sunday’s draw. We look at the state of play in each group.

Group A

Ayr and Stirling are battling for top spot after the Honest Men eliminated St Johnstone in midweek. Lee Bullen’s men top the group with eight points ahead of their home game against Alloa, while Stirling are a point adrift. A shock win in Perth would give Albion an excellent chance of a best runners-up place if not top spot.

Group B

Dundee United sit top of their section with six points but have played all their games and cannot progress. Partick Thistle and The Spartans also have six points with Falkirk on five ahead of the final day which has several permutations available. The Jags are at home to The Spartans, thus one of them will win the section and six points would not be enough for the Tannadice men to capture a best runners-up spot. The Bairns play bottom side Peterhead.

Group C

It is tight at the top of Group C where Hamilton lead on eight points. Livingston are one point behind and Cove Rangers – whom the Lions hammered 5-0 on Tuesday night – are a further point further back, with final placings still up for grabs. Hamilton welcome Cove Rangers while Livi host bottom side Clyde, who have yet to register a point.

Group D

Ross County sit top of the section with three wins out of three ahead of their final fixture against Kelty Hearts in Dingwall on Saturday. Kelty Hearts and Morton, who play bottom side Edinburgh City – who are without a point – are on six points as Group D also promises a grandstand finish.

Group E

An impressive 3-2 win over Scottish Cup finalists Inverness maintained Airdrieonians’ 100 per cent start to their Viaplay Cup campaign. Rhys McCabe’s men lead the section on nine points ahead of their last fixture against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday. Their only rivals for top spot is Dundee, who beat Dumbarton 3-1 in midweek to go into second place with six points. The Dark Blues play Inverness – who are already out with just three points – on Sunday.

Group F

Dunfermline are leading the pack with eight points but have played all four games. Kilmarnock are on seven points and Raith Rovers – who won a bonus point after a penalty shoot-out win at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, following a thrilling 2-2 draw – are on six. Killie will look to take top spot and progression when they travel to Albion Rovers, while the Kirkcaldy side will be confident of beating Annan Athletic, who have yet to take a point.

Group G

Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell side look to seal top spot on Saturday with a home win over East Fife, The Fir Park outfit have eight points from three games, while the Fife side are one point behind with the aim of causing a shock in the winner-takes-all game in Lanarkshire. Queen of the South are third with five points and travel to Queen’s Park who are a point behind, while Elgin City failed to pick up a point in their four games.

