When is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw? Is it on TV? How to watch the draw, semi-final dates
Hearts became the first side to book their place in the final four following a dramatic 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Tuesday night. The remaining last eight ties take place on Wednesday with Rangers hosting Livingston, St Mirren travelling to Hibs and Aberdeen away to Ross County.
Each tie will be decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.
The elimination of holders Celtic in the previous round – the League Cup winners in six of the last seven seasons – has left Rangers as the heavy favourites to lift the trophy that has eluded them since season 2010-11.
Of the sides remaining in the competition, Hearts are bidding to end the longest wait to lift the silverware having last won the competition in season 1962-63. The other quarter-finalists previous successes are: Ross County (2015-16), Aberdeen (2013-14), St Mirren (2012-13), Kilmarnock (2011-12), Hibs (2006-07), Livingston (2003-04).
When is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw?
The draw takes place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw on TV?
The draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following their coverage of Rangers v Livingston, kick-off 8.00pm.
When do the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and final take place?
Semi-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 4/5, with the final scheduled for Sunday, December 17.
