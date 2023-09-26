This could be a huge moment for Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who will take his team to Hampden in early November after a dramatic 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Jorge Grant is joined by Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland after opening the scoring against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Amid discontent from the club’s fans, who unfurled a banner at the start of the match that read “Funded by fans. Ran by Clowns. We deserve better” in protest at Hearts’ board and the performances this season under Naismith, this victory is therefore most welcome. Following a poor start to the Premiership campaign, the Jambos can look forward to a semi-final in a competition they have not won since 1962.

Alex Lowry was the hero, scoring in stoppage time just a minute after coming off the bench. Hearts had earlier led through a Jorge Grant goal towards the end of the first half, but Kilmarnock responded via Brad Lyons and had looked more likely to go on and win the match in regulation time. The outcome will no doubt feel cruel for Derek McInnes and his players, who knocked holders Celtic out in the previous round.

On an inclement night in Ayrshire, Kilmarnock started with purpose, targeting the right-hand side of Hearts’ defence. They nearly got the breakthrough on 11 minutes when Matty Kennedy slalomed into his box, but Zander Clark was alert and parried his deflected shot away for a corner.

Hearts' fans hold up a banner to voice their frustrations with the board ahead of the game against Kilmarnock.

Hearts recovered their poise and started to assert themselves. Stephen Kingsley and Grant both flashed crosses into the box but Kilmarnock were able to repel them and the game settled into a cagier affair.

The quality level had really dropped, with too many slack passes and failed attacks, but Hearts changed that on the 40-minute mark. Defender Kyle Rowles stepped in to intercept a Kilmarnock pass on the centre circle and drove forward. His pass into Lawrence Shankland was accurate and the captain cushioned the ball into the path of Grant, who did not have to break his stride as he curled the ball past Will Dennis from the 18-yard line. It was a nice goal.

Hearts were forced to take midfielder Cammy Devlin off at half time – he had clashed heads with Kyle Magennis just before the break – and much like the first half, the hosts started the second half brightly. Magennis came very close to equalising after good link-up play from Kyle Vassell, the midfielder’s vicious shot whistling just past the post on 54 minutes.

Hearts nearly doubled their advantage, though, on 59 minutes when Killie only partially cleared a corner and Stephen Kingsley’s lobbed effort hit the bar. Play raged to the other end and Clark had to look lively to turn away a Vassell effort. The match had finally opened up.

Missing Devlin’s combativeness in midfield, the visitors were becoming increasingly suppressed by Kilmarnock and the leveller came on 68 minutes. Kennedy’s cross took a nick to make the delivery more devilish and Lyons headed home from close range. With the crowd now buoyed, McInnes’ men had the momentum.