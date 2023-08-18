When is the Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw? TV channel, start time, how to watch

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen all begin their Viaplay Cup campaigns this weekend as Scotland's European hopefuls enter the last 16 of the tournament.

The quintent all bypassed the group stages due to their involvement in European competition with three of the five – Rangers, Hearts and Hibs – having already enjoyed success in the early qualifying rounds.

Attention now turns to domestic cup competition with eight Viaplay Cup second round ties taking place over three days, starting with Aberdeen's trip to Stirling Albion on Friday night.

Saturday's card sees Rangers host Morton in the live televised lunchtime clash on Viaplay, while the 3pm kick-offs see Livingston host Ayr United, Ross County travel to Airdrieonians and St Mirren welcome Motherwell.

The Viaplay Cup returns this weekend with 16 clubs hoping to reach the quarter-finals. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

On Sunday, Kilmarnock v Celtic is live on Viaplay at 3pm while Hibs and Hearts are both at home to Championship opposition in 2pm kick-offs with Raith Rovers visiting Easter Road and Partick Thistle heading to Tynecastle Park.

All matches will be decided on the day meaning 30 minutes of extra-time and penalties will be played if required to determine which eight winners will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

When is the Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup will be made on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Is the Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following their coverage of Kilmarnock v Celtic, which kicks off at 3pm. The time of the draw will therefore depend on whether the match at Rugby Park is finished in 90 minutes or goes to extra-time and penalties.

When is the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals?