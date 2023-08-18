What channel is Stirling v Aberdeen? Is it on TV? Viaplay Cup kick-off time and match details

Aberdeen get their Viaplay Cup campaign underway on Friday evening with a trip to Stirling Albion.

The Dons enter the last 16 of the competition having bypassed the group stages due to their involvement in European competition, with a Europa League play-off against BK Hacken set to take place over the next fortnight.

Before turning their attention to the Swedes, last season’s third-placed finishers in the Premiership must firstly negotiate a tricky tie at Forthbank Stadium against a side who have made an impressive start to the campaign in both league and cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Young’s men made it through to the knock-out stage of the Viaplay Cup as one of the best group runners-up, finishing on 10 points ahead of a St Johnstone side who they trounced 4-0 at McDiarmid Park in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

Forthbank Stadium will host Stirling Albion v Aberdeen in the Viapaly Cup last 16 on Friday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Binos have also made a terrific start to their League One campaign following promotion, winning both of their opening fixtures to sit joint top of the early standings, and although they did exit the Challenge Cup with a 3-0 home reverse to East Kilbride this week, it was after fielding a much-changed youthful side.

Aberdeen meanwhile have collected just one point from their opening two Premiership fixtures this season with a goalless draw at Livingston on day one followed by a 3-1 home defeat to Celtic – despite a decent performance from Barry Robson’s men against last season’s treble winners.

Stirling v Aberdeen match details

The Viaplay Cup last 16 fixture will take place at Forthbank Stadium, Stirling on Friday, August 18, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

The match was moved from the usual Saturday 3pm slot due to another event taking place at Forthbank which was arranged before Stirling qualified for the last 16 having been due to play Falkirk away in the league that day.

Stirling agreed to Aberdeen’s request that the match be rescheduled for the Friday night rather than the Sunday to ensure the Dons of longer preparation time for their Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Wednesday.

Is Stirling v Aberdeen on TV?

The match has not been selected for live television broadcast.

Is Stirling v Aberdeen available to watch on live stream?

Neither club has made the game available to watch via PPV in the UK. Internationals subscribers to RedTV can watch live coverage while audio commentary is available to subscribers in the UK.

Who is the referee?