The Premier Sports Cup round of 16 concludes on Sunday with three more clubs set to book their place in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Falkirk and The Spartans all made it through to the last eight following victories in the five ties that took place on Saturday.

Holders Rangers progressed following a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at Hampden while Aberdeen required an injury-time winner from new £1million signing Topi Keskinen to see off Queen’s Park 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Dundee were more comfortable in disposing of Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park while a pair of shock results saw Falkirk eliminate Hearts with a 2-0 win at Falkirk Stadium while The Spartans knocked out Ross County with a single-goal victory at Ainslie Park.

Three all-Premiership ties take place on Sunday with Celtic v Hibs live on Premier Sports 1 at 3pm while Motherwell host Kilmarnock and St Mirren travel to Dundee United in the 2pm kick-offs.

All matches will be decided on the day meaning 30 minutes of extra-time and penalties will be played if required to determine which eight winners will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

When is the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup will be made on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

How to watch the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw

The draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 following their coverage of Celtic v Hibs, which kicks off at 3pm. The time of the draw will therefore depend on whether the match at Celtic Park is finished in 90 minutes or goes to extra-time and penalties.