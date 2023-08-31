With a coefficient of 8.000, Aberdeen are the third team in pot four and will therefore face some of the tournament’s big guns, with PAOK and Aston Villa – the conquerors of Hearts and Hibs respectively – among their potential opponents. They will not, however, be able to face Zrinjski Mostar, Klaksvik, Čukarički, Lugano, Breiðablik, Nordsjælland or Ballkani, who are also pot four teams.