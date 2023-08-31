All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Grant Shapps appointed Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resigns
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

When is the Europa Conference League draw? Who Aberdeen can play in group stages and draw details

Aberdeen will discover their Europa Conference League group on Friday afternoon and will enter the draw as a pot four team.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 22:57 BST
Aberdeen are in the hat for the Europa Conference League group stages.Aberdeen are in the hat for the Europa Conference League group stages.
Aberdeen are in the hat for the Europa Conference League group stages.

The Pittodrie outfit exited the Europa League on Thursday following a 3-1 second-leg defeat in the play-offs by BK Hacken at Pittodrie. However, they are guaranteed European football until at least Christmas by the parachute into UEFA’s third-tier competition and they will find out their opponents when the draw is made from 1.30pm BST, following on from the Europa League draw.

With a coefficient of 8.000, Aberdeen are the third team in pot four and will therefore face some of the tournament’s big guns, with PAOK and Aston Villa – the conquerors of Hearts and Hibs respectively – among their potential opponents. They will not, however, be able to face Zrinjski Mostar, Klaksvik, Čukarički, Lugano, Breiðablik, Nordsjælland or Ballkani, who are also pot four teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the teams potentially lying in wait for the Dons when European football resumes in mid-September:

Pot one: Eintracht Frankfurt, Dinamo Zagreb, Club Brugge, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Fenerbahce, Lille, Ferencvaros.

Pot two: PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen, Aston Villa, Ludogorets Razgrad, Fiorentina, Bodo/Glimt.

Pot three: Genk, Zorya Luhansk, Astana, Besiktas, HJK, Legia Warsaw, Spartak Trnava, Olimpija Llubjana.

Related topics:AberdeenEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference LeaguePittodrieAston VillaUEFA