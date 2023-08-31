All Sections
When is Europa League draw? Who Rangers can play in group stages and draw details as Ibrox club get pot boost

Rangers will discover their Europa League group on Friday afternoon and will enter the draw as a pot one team.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 22:03 BST
Rangers will be a pot one club in Friday's Europa League draw.Rangers will be a pot one club in Friday's Europa League draw.
The Ibrox outfit exited the Champions League on Wednesday following a 5-1 defeat in the play-offs by PSV Eindhoven. However, they are guaranteed European football until at least Christmas by the parachute into UEFA’s second tier competition and they will find out their opponents when the draw is made from noon BST.

With a coefficient of 54.000, Rangers are the last team in pot one and will therefore avoid some of the tournament’s big guns in West Ham United, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta. The teams they can face from each pot are as follows, with some recent opponents for Michael Beale and co on the list:

Pot two: Sporting CP, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiacos, Real Betis, LASK, Marseille, Qarabag.

Pot three: Molde, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheriff Tiraspol, Union Saint-Gilloise, SC Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz.

Pot four: Toulouse, AEK Athens, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa, Aris Limassol, BK Hacken.

