The Ibrox outfit exited the Champions League on Wednesday following a 5-1 defeat in the play-offs by PSV Eindhoven. However, they are guaranteed European football until at least Christmas by the parachute into UEFA’s second tier competition and they will find out their opponents when the draw is made from noon BST.

With a coefficient of 54.000, Rangers are the last team in pot one and will therefore avoid some of the tournament’s big guns in West Ham United, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta. The teams they can face from each pot are as follows, with some recent opponents for Michael Beale and co on the list: