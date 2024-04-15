Scottish football fans are eagerly awaiting the publication of the post-split cinch Premiership fixtures after the teams that will play in the top six and bottom six were confirmed over the weekend.

With five rounds of fixtures remaining, the Scottish Professional Football League is now working with its principal broadcast partner Sky Sports and the police to finalise the schedule. In previous seasons, the league has been in a position to publish the matches by Tuesday, but it is being reported that the calendar will not be finalised until after Dundee v Rangers match on Wednesday, with an SPFL source telling The Daily Record: “The fixture announcement will be after all games have been played. The way the timetabling of the fixtures are set is dependant on the confirmed placings on the table.”

The date for the final Old Firm match will be set in the coming days.

The five gameweeks will take place across the following dates: April 27/28, May 4/5, May 11/12, May 14/15 and May 18/19. The last weekend of the season will see the top-six finale staged on the Saturday with lunchtime kick-offs, with bottom six concluding 24 hours later on the Sunday. The league takes a break this weekend due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The final Old Firm match of this season, which many are billing as a title decider, is due to take place at Celtic Park. It is anticipated that it will be staged at the beginning of the split, which has been the case in previous years, on order to avoid the outcome of that match officially crowning one of Celtic or Rangers champions.