When are the SPFL split fixtures announced? Premiership matches for Celtic, Rangers, top six and bottom six set to be unveiled
Scottish football fans are eagerly awaiting the publication of the post-split cinch Premiership fixtures after the teams that will play in the top six and bottom six were confirmed over the weekend.
While there is still one outstanding fixture of the pre-split list due to be played – the twice-postponed game between Dundee and Rangers – it cannot affect who will finish in the top six following Hibs’ 1-1 draw with Motherwell coupled with Dundee’s 0-0 draw at Aberdeen on Saturday. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee are confirmed to be in the top six, while Hibs, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston make up the bottom six.
With five rounds of fixtures remaining, the Scottish Professional Football League is now working with its principal broadcast partner Sky Sports and the police to finalise the schedule. In previous seasons, the league has been in a position to publish the matches by Tuesday, but it is being reported that the calendar will not be finalised until after Dundee v Rangers match on Wednesday, with an SPFL source telling The Daily Record: “The fixture announcement will be after all games have been played. The way the timetabling of the fixtures are set is dependant on the confirmed placings on the table.”
The five gameweeks will take place across the following dates: April 27/28, May 4/5, May 11/12, May 14/15 and May 18/19. The last weekend of the season will see the top-six finale staged on the Saturday with lunchtime kick-offs, with bottom six concluding 24 hours later on the Sunday. The league takes a break this weekend due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
The final Old Firm match of this season, which many are billing as a title decider, is due to take place at Celtic Park. It is anticipated that it will be staged at the beginning of the split, which has been the case in previous years, on order to avoid the outcome of that match officially crowning one of Celtic or Rangers champions.
In the top six, Celtic, St Mirren and Dundee are due three home matches, while Rangers, Hearts and Kilmarnock are due two. In the bottom six, Aberdeen, Ross County and Livingston are scheduled to be at home three more times, with Hibs and Motherwell set for two final home games.
