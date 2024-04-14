Dundee's twice postponed Scottish Premiership fixture against Rangers will be moved to Perth if Dens Park fails a pitch inspection on Tuesday, according to a report.

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night but a deadline of Tuesday noon has been set for a decision to be made on whether Dundee can host the game after the game was called off for a second time last week having initially been postponed on March 17.

A pitch inspection will take place on Tuesday morning to determine whether the encounter can go ahead at Dens Park with an alternative venue lined up should the surface be deemed unplayable. According to The Courier, plan B will see the game game switched to McDiarmid Park after Dundee reached an agreement with St Johnstone for the hire of their stadium following talks with several clubs.

A decision will be made on whether Dens Park can host Dundee v Rangers on Tuesday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The game is an important one for Rangers as they fulfil their game in hand over Celtic which could see them overtake their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table with a victory, providing they also defeat Ross County on Sunday.