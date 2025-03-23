TV and live stream details for second leg at Hampden

Scotland return to Hampden Park for the first time in four months when they host Greece in the second leg of their Nations League play-off on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’s side take a 1-0 advantage into the deciding match after Scott McTominay’s first half penalty secured a single-goal victory in the first leg in Piraeus on Thursday.

It was a third successive victory for the Scots, who appear to have put a dispiriting run of just one victory in 16 matches between September 2023 and November 2024 behind them.

Scotland are bidding to retain their Nations League A status, which they will secure if they avoid defeat on the night. Greece, meanwhile, are aiming to clinch promotion from League B.

Ivan Jovanovic’s team are searching for a fourth consecutive away victory after claiming group stage wins over Ireland, England and Finland in the closing months of 2024.

Greece have only ever played at Hampden once before. That was almost 30 years ago, in August 1995, when Ally McCoist – one month shy of his 33rd birthday – came off the bench to score the only goal in a 1-0 win and set Craig Brown’s team on course to qualify for Euro 96.

Scotland host Greece in the Nations League play-off second leg at Hampden Park on Sunday. | SNS Group

Scotland v Greece match details

The Nations League play-off second leg takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Kick-off is 5pm.

Scotland v Greece TV channel

The match will broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 4.30pm.

Scotland v Greece live stream

The match is available to live stream for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Scotland v Greece team news

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie will be available for Scotland after being suspended for the first leg in Piraeus. Scotland appear to have benefitted from having a settled back-line in recent matches. In each of their last five games, Craig Gordon has started in goal behind a back four of Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Grant Hanley and Andy Robertson. Since going down 2-1 to Croatia in the first of those matches, the Scots have been unbeaten in their last four, conceding only one goal, a stunning strike from distance in Poland. In short, Scotland have shored up at the back.

Greece manager Ivan Jovanovic is set to make changes to his side, one of which is likely to be a first international start for 17-year-old winger Konstantinos Karetsas. There is much excitement in Greece around the Genk teenager, who has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid. Karetsas shone on his Greece debutwhen he stepped off the bench for the start of the second half against Scotland on Thursday, prompting a clamour for him to start in Glasgow.

Scotland v Greece referee and VAR

A team of Italian officials have been appointed to the match. Davide Massa is the match referee with Filippo Meli and Stefano Allasio as his assistant referees. Fabio Maresca is the fourth official. Daniele Chiffi is on VAR duty and will be assisted by Valerio Marini.