Scotland take a slender advantage into their Nations League play-off second leg against Greece after the 1-0 victory in Piraeus on Thursday.
Scott McTominay’s controversial first half penalty, awarded after a coming together between the Napoli midfielder and Lazaros Rota in the box, has put Scotland in pole position to secure their Nations League A status if they avoid defeat at Hampden Park on Sunday.
Scotland followed an impressive attacking first-half display at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium which could have yielded further goals with a backs-to-the wall defensive effort in the second half as they dug deep to hold onto their narrow lead.
After such a demanding match, and only 72 hours to recover, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke faces a decision over whether to stick with the same 11 players who started in Greece or freshen the team up to counteract any fatigue.
Clarke also has Ryan Christie available again after the Bournemouth midfielder missed the first leg due to suspension.
Here is how we predict Scotland to line up against Greece at Hampden on Sunday...