Scotland take a slender advantage into their Nations League play-off second leg against Greece after the 1-0 victory in Piraeus on Thursday.

Scott McTominay’s controversial first half penalty, awarded after a coming together between the Napoli midfielder and Lazaros Rota in the box, has put Scotland in pole position to secure their Nations League A status if they avoid defeat at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Scotland followed an impressive attacking first-half display at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium which could have yielded further goals with a backs-to-the wall defensive effort in the second half as they dug deep to hold onto their narrow lead.

After such a demanding match, and only 72 hours to recover, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke faces a decision over whether to stick with the same 11 players who started in Greece or freshen the team up to counteract any fatigue.

Clarke also has Ryan Christie available again after the Bournemouth midfielder missed the first leg due to suspension.

Here is how we predict Scotland to line up against Greece at Hampden on Sunday...

1 . Craig Gordon - GK The Hearts goalkeeper will be tasked with keeping the Greeks out again after marking his 80th cap with his 34th international clean sheet in Piraeus on Thursday. | SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston - RB The Celtic right-back, left, showed no rustiness from his lack of recent club minutes as he made some important blocks and clearances on Thursday night. | SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

3 . Andy Robertson - LB The Scotland captain avoided pciking uo the first leg booking which would have ruled him out of the return at Hampden so will take his customary position on the left of the Scotland back four. | SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales