Rangers take on Hearts at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park this weekend.

Both clubs are bidding to end long waits for Scottish League Cup success with Rangers, who hold the record for most wins at 27, having not lifted the trophy since 2011 while Hearts have to go all the way back to 1962 for the last time they got their hands on the silverware.

The Jambos have endured a frustrating relationship with the competition having competed in just two finals in the 61 years since, losing to Rangers in 1996 and then St Mirren in 2013, while Rangers have took part in two finals since 2011, losing both to Celtic, including last year’s final.

With their Old Firm rivals having been knocked out of the tournament by Kilmarnock in the last 16, Rangers are overwhelming favourites to end their League Cup trophy drought, and provide a first trophy for new manager Philippe Clement since taking over from Michael Beale last month.

Hearts will hope to upset the odds in the semi-final after giving themselves a much-needed boost ahead of the trip to the national stadium with a 1-0 win over Livingston at Tynecastle in midweek ending a four-match winless run since the Viaplay Cup quarter-final victory at Kilmarnock.

Rangers were involved in a dramatic match in Dundee in midweek which suffered from major delays due to traffic disruption as well as a huge pyrotechnic display in the away end which triggered a smoke alarm at Dens Park and forced the game to be stopped for almost 20 minutes.

Rangers went on to win 5-0 and Clement will hope to continue the strong start to his tenure by reaching the December 17 final against either Hibs or Aberdeen, who contest the first of the two semi-finals on Saturday.

Rangers v Hearts match details

The Viaplay Cup semi-final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The Viaplay Cup semi-final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage starting at 2.30pm. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Rangers v Hearts live stream

Fans can watch the semi-final on laptop, tablet or smartphone by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle) and defender John Souttar (muscle problem) are added to the Rangers injury list. Kemar Roofe, Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo remain out while Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic are nearing a return and could feature.

Hearts will be without forward Alex Lowry, who is on loan from Rangers and cannot play against his parent club. Barrie McKay and Nathaniel Atkinson remain on the sidelines.

Rangers v Hearts referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Willie Collum in charge of VAR.

Match odds