Scotland coach John Carver has assuaged injury fears over captain Andrew Robertson after the left-back limped out of training early on Monday morning.

Pictures emerged of Robertson, who is line to skipper Scotland for the 50th time in Munich on Friday when Scotland face Germany in the Euro 2024 opener, cutting his session short at the national team’s Bavarian base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Given Scotland have already lost forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak from their squad in the past ten days, there was understandable concerns over another Scotland player. However, Carver has revealed that withdrawing Robertson from training was done as a “precaution”.

Speaking at a media conference from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Carver said on the Liverpool player: “He’s fine. I’ve just spoken to him there. It was a precaution, really. The ball just caught his ankle but he will train tomorrow. He’ll be fine. Obviously, at this stage, we are going to be extra cautious. He’s okay, he’s fine and looking forward to joining in tomorrow.”

Carver understands the apprehension from Scotland fans over injuries, given Dykes and Doak’s issues plus pre-tournament operations for Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson. “It’s never nice, is it? Especially with the luck we’ve had lately,” said Carver. “As soon as training was finished, I popped across and had a chat with him [Robertson]. He’s in good form, so he’s fine.”

Scotland also have an injury concern over striker Lawrence Shankland, who scored in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Finland. “He had a little bit of a niggle from the other night [against Finland] and he’s in that process,” said Carver on the Hearts striker. “Obviously, he played quite a bit of game time in the two games that we played, so we are just protecting him as well. Everybody has got their own programme coming back [from injuries] as you well know, so he’s fine. Everybody is good.”