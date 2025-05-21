TV and live stream details for the Europa League final

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur square off in an all-English Europa League final in Bilbao on Thursday night.

The pressure is on both clubs to salvage their abysmal Premier League campaigns with Tottenham down in 17th position on 38 points from 37 matches, one place above the relegation zone, with United only one point, and one place better off.

For Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, it is a chance to back up comments made in September where he insisted that he "always" delivers a trophy in his second season in charge. The Australian has presided over the club’s worst ever Premier League campaign with a record tally of 21 defeats, but he also stands on the brink of guiding the North Londoners to their first trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008, and a first continental title since their 1984 UEFA Cup triumph.

There are suggestions Europa League glory may not be enough to save Postecoglou’s job, but it would be quite the way for the ex-Celtic manager to sign off if it were to prove his final match in charge.

United boss Ruben Amorin is only partly to blame for the club's worst domestic top-flight season since suffering relegation in 1973-74 having taken over from the sacked Erik Ten Hag at the start of November.

Despite producing more eye-catching quotes (numerous) than Premier League wins (six) since his arrival at Old Trafford, United fans have stuck behind the candid Portuguese coach in a campaign where the Europa League has offered some relief and hope. But their much-needed rebuild will be hugely damaged if they fall to their first European loss of the season, meaning they would spend a first season without European football since 2014-15.

It has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for United, where the financial ramifications help explain why Amorim says Champions League qualification is more important to him than lifting the Europa League itself.

With European silverware and a highly-coveted place in next season's Champions League on the line, there is plenty at stake for both embattled managers at the San Mamés Stadium.

Man United v Tottenham match details

The Europa League final between Man United and Tottenham takes place at the San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm BST.

Man United v Tottenham TV channel

The Europa League final will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 6pm.

Man United v Tottenham live stream

Subscribers can stream the match live on the Discovery+ app or website. Non-subscribers can watch the final for free by simply registering on the Discovery+ website. Click the link here, select Sign Up, then click on 'Register to watch free content' and fill in your details.

Man Utd v Tottenham team news

United will be without injured defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. Ruben Amorim took a 26-man squad to Bilbao, which includes full-back Diogo Dalot after he overcame a calf issue that threatened to bring his campaign to a premature end and centre-back Leny Yoro following a foot complaint. But Joshua Zirkzee’s place in training and on the plane was was a surprise after the forward was previously ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou played down Lucas Bergvall’s chances of being fit after an ankle injury, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski (both knee) also sidelined, but Pape Sarr is available. The big choice for the Australian ahead of his 100th game in charge of Spurs is who will provide creativity in a three-man midfield alongside Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur. Wilson Odobert was used in the attacking midfield role at Aston Villa, but another alternative is to drop Dominic Solanke slightly deeper.

Man Utd v Tottenham referee and VAR

German official Felix Zwayer has been chosen as the referee for the Europa League final. His German assistant referees are Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz. The fourth official is Italian Maurizio Mariani. The VAR for the final, Bastian Dankert, and his assistant, Benjamin Brand, are also German.