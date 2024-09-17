Postecoglou doubles down on second season claim

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has defended his claim that he "always wins things" in his second year at a club after questions were posed following the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The former Celtic boss was asked about his pre-season comments of delivering success during a second campaign as he had done in Scotland after the north London derby loss left his side 13th in the Premier League table with just four points from their opening four matches.

The 59-year-old said “nothing’s changed” in terms of that mindset as he looks to build on last season, when he guided Spurs to fifth place in his first season in charge.

Postecoglou lifted five trophies at Celtic - leading them to a treble in his second season - having also won silverware at South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar as well as in Japan with Yokohama F Marinos.

Spurs’ last trophy came when they lifted the League Cup in 2008, and Postecoglou was again pressed on his comments over targeting silveware this season ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round clash at Coventry.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou after the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. | PA

“It is amazing, isn’t it? I just stated a fact and it seems like am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?” Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“It is confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something – surely I am supposed to answer something that is true? Like if I don’t win in the second year this year, and I come out next year and say, ‘well I always win in it’… well no, actually it is not true.

“But I have just said something that is true and it seems like it has upset a lot of people for some reason.”

Postecoglou added: “Do you really think it’s me sort of boasting?

“How am I supposed to answer something that is true? Is it to say, ‘well, actually, it wasn’t that important. They were easy competitions, and they don’t mean anything’?

“If you have achieved something, aren’t you supposed to say, ‘yes I have and that’s what I hope to do again’? I am not really sure why people misconstrue it as me trying to boast about something. I have answered a question which is true.