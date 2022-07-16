'What I signed up for' - No Aberdeen regrets for Dante Polvara as he targets Dons impact

The 22-year-old made the mid-season switch to the Dons but his impact was far from immediate. A double hernia operation and the departure of Stephen Glass, the man who signed him, would have been more than enough for the midfielder to ask himself if he made the right decision.

Not only was there interest from Hibs, but teams in Europe as well as back in the MLS, many impressed with his exploits with the Georgetown Hoyas. He was named the best college soccer player in the country and is on a four-man shortlist for the best (male) college athlete at the prestigious ESPYS which is held in California next week.

The day before Polvara will be part of the Dons squad which travels to Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup clash, having started the win at Peterhead and on the bench for the victory over Dumbarton.

Feeling “fresh”, he is right where he wants to be with a big season ahead.

"I wouldn't say I regret it; the States will always be home, I have a lot of good mates there who are succeeding but I don't think I'd ever be satisfied [if I stayed there],” Polvara explained. “I always wanted to make this jump, I decided to leave school a year earlier. I wanted to get into the thick of it..

"That’s what I signed up for, that's how you push yourself, test yourself and learn about yourself — especially the last few weeks the good vibes around the squad has made everything a lot easier for me.

"The goal is to just become someone that’s considered for every single squad if not starting a lot of games.”

Opportunities

Lewis Ferguson, Funso Ojo and Dylan McGeouch have all departed with Ylber Ramadani arriving. Jim Goodwin wants to run with a smaller but competitive squad. Opportunities will be there, it will be up to Polvara to grab them.

He said: "If you look at a lot of the top clubs they have a whole lot of rotation — it’s important to rest your best players or bring them off the bench, and that’s what makes it really important to have other guys that can easily slide in and look as if nothing’s changed.

"I know he’s pushing us everyday; you’ve seen from his comments he wants squad depth and for the young boys to be challenging the established [players] week-in, week-out. There's a good amount of quality in midfield — that’s exciting, that’s what you want.

"I understand the other perspective of it would be easier to have a straight shot to starting where there's not much competition, you're the clear favourite. At the same time you're in a comfortable position, that's when progress stops.

"So as much as progress may not be seen week-in week-out, it’s everyday on the training ground learning from some of these more experienced guys, trying to improve on my craft everyday.