Dante Polvara: 'Why I chose Aberdeen over Hibs'

The American joined the Dons in January having landed the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player in the United States.

His performances in midfield for Georgetown Hoyas at collegiate level attracted interest from top clubs in MLS as well as sides from Europe, including Hibs.

Aberdeen were turned on to the player by former Dons goalkeeper Bobby Clark and it was the Pittodrie side who eventually won the race.

“Yes, they also have American ownership,” Polvara said when asked if there was interest from Hibs.

"Obviously, the relationship is a lot easier to spark in that sense. That just got me excited about Scottish football.

“From last September I had been looking at Scottish football and following it.

“It helped me because it gave me a good feel for the football and what it was going to be like when I came to making a decision.”

Dante Polvara chose a switch to Aberdeen over Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Polvara revealed he used the same intuition in choosing which team to move as he did when deciding to go down the college route after school, taking into account the culture of the club.

“Things worked out very well for me and I decided to also base this decision on those sorts of values," he said.

“For me, the culture of the club, we expect to be winning and be competing for trophies. We expect to be competing for Europe and we have a passionate fanbase.

“At the same time, everybody cares about each other and looks after each other. That is important when you are leaving anything behind.”