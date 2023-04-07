The Easter weekend usually brings with it a glut of football on TV – and this year is no different, headlined by the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

We talk you through your weekend football viewing, at home and abroad.

What football is on TV on Friday?

There is plenty of football on Good Friday. Let’s start with the Scotland national team, though, with the Women taking on Australia at Cherry Red Records Stadium in London. That friendly is at 1.15pm and live on BBC Alba and the BBC iPlayer. In terms of club football, the Skybet Championship takes centre stage with a full card of matches. Millwall v Luton kicks things off (Sky Sports Main Event, 12.30pm) in what could be a crucial match in the race for the play-offs. Out of the 3pm matches, QPR v Preston, Sheffield United v Wigan, Stoke v Bristol City, Swansea v Coventry and Watford v Huddersfield are all behind Sky Sports’ red button. In Skybet League One, Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Oxford (3pm) is on Sky Sports Football, before two Championship matches are broadcast in the evening (Sunderland v Hull, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) and leaders’ Burnley are at Middlesbrough (Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm). If foreign football is your bag, do not fret. Portuguese heavyweights Benfica and Porto do battle in Lisbon (6pm, BT Sport 4) while runaway Serie A leaders Napoli are at Lecce (6pm, BT Sport 2). Later on in Italy’s top flight, AC Milan host Empoli (8pm, BT Sport 2, watch out for a sighting of Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson) and in France, RC Lens take on Strasbourg (8pm, BT Sport 4).

Celtic and Rangers do battle in Glasgow this weekend.

What football is on TV on Saturday?

No doubt about the big one here. Celtic v Rangers, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. You don’t want to miss it. Refrain from turning over to BT Sport 1 at the same time to watch Manchester United v Everton. You can get your EPL fix later when Manchester City, who could have Erling Haaland back in their forward line, destroy Southampton 5-0 at St Mary’s. That’s on Sky Sports Main Event at 5.30pm. Evening viewers have a choice of matches but I would be inclined to give Nice v PSG a whirl at 8pm in Ligue 1, live on BT Sport 3. PSG are in a bit of a pickle despite leading the way by six points: manager Christophe Galtier is under pressure, their fans booed Leo Messi last week as Barcelona court him and Nice are no mugs, capable of an upset. Ex-Rangers man Aaron Ramsey – remember him? – plays for Nice, as do Ross Barkley and Kasper Schmeichel.

What football is on TV on Easter Sunday?