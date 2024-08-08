All the details ahead of St Mirren’s latest match in their European adventure

St Mirren are back in European action on Thursday night when they welcome Norwegian outfit Brann to Paisley for their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Stephen Robinson's Buddies booked their place in this round after a convincing 4-1 aggregate victory over Valur of Iceland last time out and after comprehensively defeating Hibs 3-0 on Sunday in their Premiership opener, confidence is high within the St Mirren camp.

Brann, who hail from Bergen in Norway, are currently performing well in their Eliteserien campaign. They currently sit second in the table. seven points behind defending champions Bodø/Glimt after 18 matches.

There will be plenty of interest in how Scottish clubs fare in Europe over the current weeks ahead and ahead of St Mirren v Brann, we talk you through how to watch it.

St Mirren take on Brann at the SMiSA Stadium | SNS Group

St Mirren v Brann match details

St Mirren take on Brann in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round. The first leg takes place on Thursday, August 8 at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is St Mirren v Brann on TV?

The match has not been selected for live television broadcast by any UK-based companies.

St Mirren v Brann live stream

St Mirren have confirmed that they will show the match live on their pay-per-view channels worldwide, with the exception of in Norway. Former Buddies keeper Campbell Money will be co-commentary and the Buddies are charging £12.99 for a match pass. Full details can be found here.

St Mirren v Brann team news