St Mirren 3-0 Hibs: Hibees get off to worst possible start as Buddies continue feelgood factor in Paisley

This was exactly not what new Hibs head coach David Gray needed, a thumping 3-0 away defeat by St Mirren on the opening weekend of the league season.

Already under a modicum of scrutiny following a 1-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup group stages and the revelation that new minority shareholder Bill Foley did not have Gray down as first choice to replace Nick Montgomery, this meek display in Paisley will do little to convince the doubters.

Against a streetwise, organised and ruthless St Mirren side riding the crest of a European wave, Hibs did not look capable of scoring here, never mind winning. After an even first half where both teams jabbed tentatively at each other, St Mirren landed the first blow at the start of the second half and never looked back.

The SMiSA Stadium was not as jam-packed as it was for Thursday's 4-1 Europa Conference League win over Valur, but a healthy home crowd will have enjoyed what was served up by Stephen Robinson's men. Roland Idowu opened the scoring and fellow new signing Oisin Smyth bagged a double off the bench. Hibs had one big moment at 1-0 down when Martin Boyle raced through on goal but his timid strike was saved by Ellery Balcombe.

St Mirren celebrate Roland Idowu's opener against Hibs | SNS Group

The Buddies can look forward to welcoming Brann on Thursday in Europe, but Hibs have a long week ahead of facing champions Celtic at Easter Road next Sunday. They will need to improve markedly from this performance to be competitive, especially in the final third, where they are limited at this level. Saturday signing Mykola Kuharevych came on with 20 minutes remaining, but will need to be managed carefully given his lack of minutes.

While a new goalkeeper and two centre-halves have been brought in, Gray simply needs further new recruits if he is to stand a fighting chance at Hibs. There is a glaring lack of creativity in midfield. Putting five goals past Elgin City and Queen's Park is not a barometer for Premiership success.

Still, early days. At least that's what Hibs fans will hope. The transfer window is open until August 30. They need so much more quality to be competing for the European places.

Hibs weren't the only ones to malfunction in Paisley. VAR broke down just after Idowu cut inside Nathan Moriah-Welsh on 48 minutes to curl home the opener. "For information, VAR is currently non-operational," came the announcement on the Tannoy, as referee Matthew McDermid and a technician from Hawkeye discussed matters. "Fuck VAR," chorused out from all four stands in a rare share of unity. Eventually the decision was made to continue without the technology until it was partially restored.

Hibs head coach David Gray looks on during the defeat in Paisley | SNS Group

Hibs kept breaking down, though. Gray switched to a 3-5-2 in search of an equaliser, but matters got worse. Marvin Ekpiteta did not see James Scott with a backpass, the ex-Hibee nipped in ahead of Josef Bursik and crossed for Smyth to head home on 78 minutes. Two minutes afterwards the goose was cooked when the same duo combined for Smyth to curl home. The Hibs end emptied.