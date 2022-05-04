What channel is Real Madrid v Man City on? UCL semi-final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

After the enthralling semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium a week ago, which City edged 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller, it is all to play for ahead of the eagerly-anticipated second leg in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid go into the tie on a high having claimed a record-extending 35th La Liga title at the weekend after thrashing Espanyol, while Man City kept their own Premier League title bid on track with a 4-0 win away to Leeds.

City are bidding to make the final for a second successive year, having finished runners-up to Chelsea last season, while Madrid are aiming to reach the last two of the competition for a record 17th time having appeared in more finals, and lifted the trophy more times (13), than any other side.

City have never won the Champions League – last year was their first final appearance – but manager Pep Guardiola won it twice previously while in charge of Barcelona, in 2009 and 2011, one fewer than his opposite number, Carlo Ancelotti, who lifted the trophy during his first spell as Madrid boss in 2014, having steered AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007.

Match details

Who: Real Madrid v Manchester City

What: Champions League semi-final second leg

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after putting Manchester City 2-0 up on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Etihad last week. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Kick-off 8pm UK time.

Is Real Madrid v Man City on TV?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Karim Benzema chips home a Panenka penalty to score Real Madrid's third goal in the Champions League semi-final first leg 4-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Alternatively, BT customers can live stream the game via the BT Sport app or via their website.

Match highlights will be shown on both the BT Sport and Champions League YouTube channels.

Previous meetings?

Last week’s first-leg will go down in history as one of the great Champions League nights with Man City taking a two-goal lead on three occasions only for Real to fight back each time with Karim Benzema’s Panenka penalty to make it 4-3 a moment of sheer class.

The clubs last met in the Champions League last of 16 round in season 2019-2020 where City progressed 4-2 on aggregate after winning both home and away legs 2-1.

Before that, Madrid emerged victorious at the semi-final stage of the 2015-16 competition when a goalless draw at the Etihad was followed by a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu as Los Blancos progressed to the final.

Previously, the sides met in the Champions League group stages in 2012-13 with the match in Manchester ending in a 1-1 draw while Madrid claimed a 3-2 victory in Spain.

Team news

Kyle Walker could make his Manchester City return at the Bernabeu. The defender hasn’t played for City since 13 April, when he picked up an ankle injury in the quarter-final second-leg draw away to Atletico Madrid. Walker has missed the subsequent five games as a result, but was part of the group that trained on Tuesday ahead of travelling to Madrid again.

Walker’s return could be a huge boost for City with Fernandinho having to deputise at right-back last week, although Joao Cancelo is also back for the Premier League champions after sitting out the first leg against Real due to suspension.

However, there’s less positive news when it comes to John Stones, who exacerbated an existing injury in the 4-3 win over Real last week, and had to come off for Fernandinho. Stones will not be part of the group that will travel to Madrid.

As for Real, Carlo Ancelotti will be able to welcome back Casemiro after the Brazilian missed the first leg through injury, but David Alaba hasn’t recovered in time for the second leg.

Odds