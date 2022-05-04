The £30m Celtic Champions League prediction - and why it is £5m more than Rangers

Ange Postecoglou’s men are nearing the Scottish Premiership title following the 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday.

Winning the league ensures passage into the lucrative group stage which will bring significant revenue.

Popular football finance analyst, Swiss Ramble has crunched the numbers, using the Champions League distribution for the 2021/22 season as a comparison and predicts Celtic could earn as much as £30million before gate receipts and commercial income is taken into account.

Qualification for the group stage brings in £13.1million alone. Another £7.65million arrives from Celtic’s share of the UEFA coefficient pot.

TV money is perhaps not as high as some may expect. Scottish clubs are part of the British TV pool and get 10 per cent of the total. It is estimated that it will be around £4.71million which is a smaller sum due to a rebate following the Covid pandemic.

Finally, there are great rewards for winning and drawing games in the group stage. A win is worth around £2.36million with a draw bringing in £782,181.

A win and a draw would see Celtic earn upwards of £3million.

Celtic could be in line for £30million earnings from the Champions League. Picture: SNS

It paints a very bright picture of the riches available in the Champions League.

Swiss Ramble predicts Rangers, if they also won and drew a game, would earn £5million fewer. The reason is their coefficient which is lower than Celtic. However, it will improve due to another excellent run in Europe with the club currently in the Europa League semi-final.