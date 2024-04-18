What channel is Rangers v Hearts? Scottish Cup semi-final TV details, team news, referee and VAR

Rangers and Hearts go head-to-head for a place in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side are in desperate need of a major lift as they head to the national stadium on the back of a disastrous run of league form that has severely impacted on their Scottish Premiership title ambitions.

The goalless draw with Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday, which followed a 3-2 defeat at Ross County on Sunday, means Rangers have won just one of their last five league matches to leave Celtic with a three-point advantage at the top of the table.

Rangers meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The cup may well come as a welcome distraction for a squad under pressure but failure to negotiate a way past Steven Naismith’s Hearts will only add to the scrutiny currently being placed on their shoulders.

Rangers go in as favourites, but the Jambos can afford to approach the match with a degree of confidence as they march towards a third-place finish in the top flight with a 12-point lead over fourth-placed Kilmarnock heading into the final five fixtures.

After an inauspicious start, Naismith has enjoyed a largely successful first full season as head coach, and will look to cap it off by reaching the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 25 against either Celtic or Aberdeen, who meet in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Hearts and Rangers have already met at this stage of a cup competition this season with the Ibrox side having claimed a 3-1 win in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden in November.

Hearts v Rangers match details

The Scottish Cup semi-final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Hearts v Rangers TV channel

The Scottish Cup semi-final will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1, recently rebranded from Viaplay. Coverage starts from 2.30pm.

Hearts v Rangers live stream

Those wishing to watch the Scottish Cup semi-final on tablet, laptop or smartphone can do so on the Premier Sports website. A subscription is required.

Hearts v Rangers team news

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande is a doubt after missing the previous two matches following an operation on his thumb. Ridvan Yilmaz remains sidelined along with Ryan Jack (calf). Danilo (knee) and Oscar Cortes, who had surgery on a muscle injury, are likely to miss the rest of the season.

For Hearts, Calem Nieuwenhof hopes to recover from a hamstring injury in time. Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out.

Hearts v Rangers referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee and he will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson. The fourth official is Kevin Clancy while Willie Collum and Sean Carr will be on VAR duty.

Match odds