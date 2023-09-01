What channel is Rangers v Celtic on? TV details, kick-off time, referee and VAR

Rangers and Celtic renew Old Firm rivalries this weekend with Michael Beale and Brendan Rodgers poised to go head-to-head for the first time at Ibrox.

Both managers are under pressure with Rangers suffering an ignominious Champions League exit at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in midweek while Celtic have failed to win their last two fixtures, following up a shock League Cup exit at Kilmarnock with a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone in the Premiership.

It makes for an intriguing first derby of the campaign with plenty at stake as Beale pits his new-look Rangers side following a major summer overhaul of his squad against the returning Rodgers who enjoyed a dominant record in the fixture in his first trophy-laden spell in charge of Celtic.

There will be no away fans inside the stadium after Celtic refused to take up their 700 allocation on safety grounds.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Rangers skipper James Tavernier ahead of the most recent Ibrox meeting in May, which the home side won 3-0. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The defending champions go into the match as league leaders – ahead of St Mirren and Motherwell on goal difference with all three sides locked on seven points after three fixtures – with Rangers a point further behind having picked up two wins since their opening day loss at Kilmarnock.

The sides met six times last season with Celtic coming out on top on four occasions – including two league wins at Parkhead as well as victories in the League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final. The two league meetings at Ibrox ended in a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 win for Beale’s side albeit after Celtic had already clinched the title.

Rangers v Celtic match details

The first Old Firm derby of the season in the cinch Scottish Premiership takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Kick-off is 12 noon.

Is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels with coverage starting at 11am. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene which is shown from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Rangers v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly pass for the current offer price of £26.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers could be without Borna Barisic after the Croatian left-back went off injured during the 5-1 defeat in Eindhoven on Wednesday. With fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz also currently injured, Dujon Sterling could be on standby to switch from his usual right-back slot.

Celtic will be without several injured players for the trip to Ibrox including centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh, midfielder Reo Hatate and winger Marco Tilio. However, striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is back in contention after returning to training along with defender Yuki Kobayahsi and winger Mikey Johnston. Celtic could hand debuts to new signings Luis Palma, the winger who has joined from Greek side Aris, and Nat Phillips, the centre-back who has moved on loan from Liverpool until January, with Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo also expected to seal a season-long loan move on deadline day.

Referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee and his assistants are Frank Connor and David Roome. Steven McLean is fourth official.

Alan Muir is the man in charge of VAR assisted by Daniel McFarlane.

