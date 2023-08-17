There will be no away fans for the first Rangers v Celtic derby of the season.

Despite talks between high-profile figures at both Glasgow clubs, Celtic have decided not take up the allocation, with those remaining briefs being allocated to home fans. The Scotsman understands that Rangers were prepared to bring in extra stewarding and enhanced security measures after incidents that took place during previous clashes between the two clubs but despite this, there will be no away fans for the fixture.

The final two derbies of last season were played in front of home supporters only following the match at Ibrox on January 2, where away fans were hit by objects. This led to travelling supports being axed due to “safety and security concerns”, with incidents having occurred at both stadia, and despite an apparent desire to find a solution from both parties, the first derby of the campaign will be played in front of Rangers fans only.

It is believed that Celtic would rather a larger allocation of 700 was given to away fans, but would want that to be reciprocated. With more than 45,000 season tickets sold this season by Rangers, chief executive James Bisgrove confirmed earlier in the summer: “The away allocation opportunity for next season is in the corner of the Govan West stand, which means the maximum we can do is 700-800. But that’s subject to what the rest of the stakeholders bring to that conversation and we’ll see where it goes thereafter.”

Despite Celtic’s decision, Rangers are still anticipating being permitted away fans for when they cross the city on Saturday, December 30 for the first league derby at Celtic Park. They are expected to refer the SPFL rules, citing rule I27 if they are unable to have the request granted by Celtic.