What channel is PAOK v Aberdeen? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League match

All you need to know ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League

Aberdeen are back in Europa Conference League action on Thursday when they travel to Greece to face PAOK.

The Dons have collected just one point from their opening three fixtures in Group D this far after following up a narrow 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany with a 1-1 draw at home to HJK Helsinki before a heartbreaking last minute 3-2 defeat to PAOK at Pittodrie at fortnight ago.

Aberdeen had led that most recent match 2-0 before losing three goals in the closing 17 minutes culminating in a 96th minute penalty concession following a VAR review that allowed the Greeks to snatch three points.

Barry Robson’s side need a positive result in Thessaloniki to keep any realistic hopes of reaching the knock-out stages alive ahead of their remaining fixtures away to Helskinki on November 30 and home to Frankfurt on December 14.

That will be a tall order against a side who already inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Hearts in a Conference League qualifier back in August.

PAOK v Aberdeen match details

The Conference League Group G fixture takes place at the Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki, on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Is PAOK v Aberdeen on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage starting at 5pm. Details on how to sign up for TNT Sports can be found HERE.

PAOK v Aberdeen live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Aberdeen team news

The Dons are still without James McGarry and Shayden Morris due to hamstring injuries, but otherwise Barry Robson appears to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Match odds