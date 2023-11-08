The SPFL have confirmed ticket details for the Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden next month

Aberdeen have expressed “extreme disappointment” after Rangers were handed a larger ticket allocation for next month's Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

The Dons had requested an equal share of tickets for the December 17 showdown at the national stadium but SPFL bosses have decided against a 50-50 split, citing segregation issues, with the Ibrox club set to receive more.

Rangers fans will have access to approximately 25,000 tickets across the South, North and West stands - 5500 more than Aberdeen who have been allocated 19,500 tickets in the South and East Stands.

The SPFL insist the split in tickets is "broadly the same configuration as Aberdeen received for their last cup final in the competition, when they played Celtic in season 18/19".

Aberdeen expressed their frustration in a statement, which read: “The Club robustly put its case to the SPFL to treat both teams fairly with an even share of tickets, given Hampden is a neutral venue and, as such, presented an option that would split the allocation for the match evenly between both competing finalists.

“The proposal suggested AFC hold back five sections on the east side of the North Stand, selling them to Dons supporters should demand require it. If, however, by an agreed date it was clear that wasn’t going to be the case, the tickets could then be allocated to our opponents in plenty of time in which to sell them.

“Much to our extreme disappointment and frustration, this proposal was rejected by the SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous Semi Finals/Finals as the principal reasons for their determination.

“We are pleased to confirm that, following our request and as agreed by Rangers FC, concession tickets will be available in all stands. In previous games at Hampden, only Dons fans sitting behind the goal (either East or West Stands) would’ve been able to take advantage of this category, which didn’t give families much flexibility on where they could watch the match. This has been rectified for this forthcoming final.

“We look forward to selling every single ticket we have, ensuring a large, noisy Red Army for our first final in five years.”

Ticket prices have been frozen from last year's final and will range from £39-£49 for adults, and £22-£28 for under 16s and over 65s.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Firstly, we would like to congratulate both Rangers and Aberdeen for reaching the Final of the Viaplay Cup after two fantastic Semi-Finals.

“Deciding ticketing allocations for cup finals is always a challenging task, as more fans invariably want to attend than the stadium can accommodate.

“We take a range of factors into consideration, including the number of tickets each club sells in the Semi-Finals, as well as their historic ticket sales in any previous League Cup Finals and Semi-Finals.

“In addition, the design of the stadium and its ability to split sections is a major factor which influences our decisions, together with input from safety and security authorities to ensure fan safety and appropriate segregation.”