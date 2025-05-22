What channel is Napoli v Cagliari on? How to watch Scott McTominay on TV in Serie A title decider night with Inter

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 22nd May 2025, 20:00 BST
Full details ahead of Napoli’s bid to become Serie A champions

Napoli can win the Serie A title on Friday night on what is set to be a pulsating end to the Italian top-flight campaign.

With Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour anchoring the Napoli midfield in recent weeks, there is huge interest back in their homeland as they to become the first Scots to win the Scudetto since 1905.

McTominay in particular has been a revelation for Antonio Conte’s side and his recent goals have fired Napoli to the summit of Serie A with one game remaining.

Here are all the details ahead of Napoli’s bid to become champions:

Napoli and Scott McTominay are vying for the Serie A title.Napoli and Scott McTominay are vying for the Serie A title.
Napoli and Scott McTominay are vying for the Serie A title. | Getty Images

Napoli v Inter Serie A title race

Going into the final round of matches, Napoli are on 79 points at the top of Serie, with nearest challengers Internazionale one point behind on 78. Atalanta are third on 74 points and cannot catch the two teams in front of them.

What are the matches that matter?

Napoli and Inter’s final matches have been moved to a Friday night slot. Napoli take on Cagliari at their Stadio Diego Armando Maradona home on Friday, May 23 (kick-off 7.45pm) while Inter are away to Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia at exactly the same time.

What channel is Napoli v Cagliari on?

Viewers in the UK can watch Napoli v Cagliari on TNT Sports 1.

What channel is Como v Inter on?

Viewers in the UK can watch Como v Inter on TNT Sports 2.

What happens if Napoli and Inter finish level?

If Napoli lose at home to Cagliari and Inter draw at Como, then both teams will be on 79 points. Serie A does not use goal difference to decide the title; instead it is done on head-to-head record. As both Napoli v Inter matches this season have finished 1-1, that method is a dead heat.

Therefore, in such an event, a one-off ‘spareggio’ play-off match would be played between the two teams next week at a neutral venue, most probably the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli hope to win the title at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Cagliari.Napoli hope to win the title at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Cagliari.
Napoli hope to win the title at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Cagliari. | Getty Images

Why are these two Serie A matches on a Friday night?

Because of the chance of a spareggio, Serie A organisers wanted to play these matches on the Friday so that Inter - who are in the Champions League final against PSG the following weekend - would have enough time to prepare for both matches.

The rest of the Serie A card is spread over Saturday and Sunday.

