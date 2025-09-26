How to watch Motherwell v Aberdeen

Motherwell host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and while both are still searching for their first league win of the season, the feeling around each club could not be more different.

While the Steelmen have earned praise for the style of football played under Danish head coach Jens Berthel Askou which has seen them start the campaign unbeaten with five consecutive draws, the Dons are rock bottom of the table with just one point from a possible 15 and are yet to score a goal.

It is a desperate situation for Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin to find himself in, just four months after being hailed a hero for guiding the club to a first Scottish Cup win in 35 years after beating Celtic on penalties in the final at Hampden Park.

Some fans are now calling for the Swede to be sacked, which will only grow louder if his team do not claim any points while failing to end their goal drought at Fir Park against a side who dumped them out of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals at Pittodrie with a 1-0 victory last weekend.

Motherwell host Aberdeen at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Motherwell v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Motherwell v Aberdeen TV channel

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 with coverage starting at 5.15pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.55pm.

Motherwell v Aberdeen live stream

Subscribers can live stream the match via the Premier Sports website and app.

Motherwell v Aberdeen team news

Paul McGinn and Elijah Just are the likeliest candidates to return for Motherwell but they will have a similar squad to the one that triumphed at Pittodrie last weekend. Callum Slattery, Tom Sparrow and Callum Hendry are expected to return after the international break, while Sam Nicholson, Filip Stuparevic (both knee), Eseosa Sule, Jordan McGhee (both thigh) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

Aberdeen have a full squad to choose from with the exception of teenager Kjartan Kjartansson.

Motherwell v Aberdeen referee and VAR

Ryan Lee has been appointed as the match referee. He will take charge of a Premiership match for only the third time in his career. He will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Paul McAvinue while Greg Aitken has been placed on VAR duty assisted by Sean Carr.