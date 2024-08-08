Kilmarnock will face Tromso in the UEFA Conference League this evening. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock continue their European adventure tonight as they face Tromso in the UEFA Conference League. Here’s how you can watch the game live

Kilmarnock will hope to take a step closer to the UEFA Conference League this evening as they host Norwegian outfit Tromso at Rugby Park.

Derek McInnes side find themselves in the third round qualifier for the competition after being narrowly edged out of the UEFA Europa League last week following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Cercle Brugge. Killie will hope they can bounce back from their heavy 4-0 opening day defeat to Celtic and will have a packed out crowd looking to roar them on to a first leg victory.

“We believe can get through it and I’m sure Tromso will be thinking the same,” said McInnes ahead of the clash. “Cercle Brugge are a level above, I think they’ll do alright in the Europa League. Maybe we’re not quite ready for the Europa League, but we’re in the Conference League now and we’re against a team we feel we can beat.

“Some of my players said to me last week was the first time they’ve ever been abroad preparing for a game so it was different for a lot of them. We needed to be slightly better in attacking areas to beat a team of Brugge’s quality. But I think having had those two games will help us because the one big advantage Tromso have over us is that they’re well into their campaign.”

Want to catch every minute of the game live? Here’s where you can watch Kilmarnock vs Tromso this evening.

Kilmarnock team news vs Tromso

New arrival Corrie Ndaba will hope to make his first start of the season against the Norwegian side tonight after being ruled out of the game against Celtic with a minor knock. The defender re-joined McInnes’ side last week on a permanent deal after his successful loan stint at Rugby Park last year.

Killie should have a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, though Daniel Armstrong, Matt Kennedy, Fraser Murray and Gary Mackay-Steven will all compete for a starting spot in the front three alongside Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins. bound to lead the line again. Oliver Bainbridge is also in line for his European debut following his loan move from Sunderland last week.

When does Kilmarnock v Tromso kick off

Where: The BBSP Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland, Thursday 8 August 2024, 7pm.

How to watch Kilmarnock v Tromso, what channel, TV details

If you’re unable to get down to Kilmarnock for for the clash, but want to watch all the action as it unfolds, the bad news is that it won’t be broadcast anywhere in the UK. The good news? You can still to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis, with the game available to stream via SolidSport, priced at £9. You can purchase the stream here.