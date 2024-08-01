Buddies progress to next round of Conference League - and Killie will join them there after defeat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren celebrated European football in Paisley for the first time in 37 years with a convincing 4-1 win over Valur to book their place in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

St Mirren’s stadium was close to its 8,000 capacity for the club’s first foray into Europe since they competed in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1987 and the resultant atmosphere was inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a goalless draw in the first leg of the second-round tie in Reykjavik last week, Stephen Robinson’s side showed their mettle at home. Debutant defender Shaun Rooney scored with a trademark header after 15 minutes and the Scottish Premiership side doubled their lead in the 51st minute through attacker Tayosi Olusanya. Skipper Mark O’Hara fired in a wonderful third in the 65th minute before Tryggvi Hrafn Haraldsson reduced the deficit in the 74th minute from the spot but substitute Alex Iacovitti scored a debut fourth with three minutes remaining.

Saints will meet Norwegian outfit Brann who beat Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 on aggregate, in the third qualifier with the first leg in Paisley next week.

St Mirren overcame Valur 4-1 in Paisley | SNS Group

It was disappointment, however, for Kilmarnock as they exited the Europa League following a 1-0 defeat by Cercle Brugge, with a defensive mix-up ending their chances in Belgium.

Liam Donnelly and Lewis Mayo both attacked the same cross and the ball landed at the feet of Cercle captain Thibo Somers to drill home from 10 yards midway through the first half. Donnelly appeared set to deal with Abdul Outtara’s cross until Mayo came from behind to attempt a header in a communications breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killie improved after Robby McCrorie saved a 52nd-minute penalty but could not take advantage of several opportunities and a 2-1 aggregate defeat drops them down to the Conference League to face Tromso in the third qualifying round. The first leg will be at Rugby Park next week.