What channel is Inverness v Arbroath on? Premiership play-off TV details, live stream, kick-off time

Both clubs will hope to take one step closer to promotion ahead of Friday’s return leg at Gayfield, with St Johnstone almost certainly awaiting the winners in the play-off final for the right to compete in the top flight next season.

The Perth side cannot finish any higher than 11th in the Premiership but could still be caught by bottom club Dundee, although that would require an unlikely six-point swing in the two remaining league fixtures.

Inverness, who finished third in this season’s Championship, came through the quarter-final stage thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win over Partick Thistle, following up a 2-1 first leg win at Firhill with a 1-0 victory in the second leg on home soil last Friday.

Arbroath are well rested for the semi-final thanks to finishing runners-up behind champions Kilmarnock as they continue to pursue what would be a fairytale promotion due to the club’s status as the only part-time club in the division.

Here is how to watch the match:

Match details:

Who: Inverness CT v Arbroath

Arbroath and Inverness will put their promotion hopes on the line in this week's two-legged Premiership play-off semi-final. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

What: Premiership play-off semi-final first leg

Where: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 7.05pm.

Is Inverness v Arbroath on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel – Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108. Coverage begins at 7pm with the programme finishing at 9pm.

Viewers can also watch the match online via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Previous meetings

Inverness edged the league meetings between the sides this season, including the most recent – a 3-0 win at the Caledonian Stadium on March 12. They also won the opening match of the season at Gayfield 1-0. Arbroath’s only victory was a 1-0 win at the Caledonian Stadium in October while the other match finished in a goalless draw in Arbroath on January 2.

What the managers said

Inverness manager Billy Dodds: We each know about one other. Arbroath are where they are because they have good players who give their manager everything. They will be a tough nut to crack, but we’re capable of cracking that nut. We have been free-scoring, but I would take 1-0 wins in both legs."

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: “We’re well prepared for the game. It will be a monumental effort for us to do it over the two legs but we have made a record of proving everyone wrong all season. My whole process has been geared to keeping the game alive into Friday.”

