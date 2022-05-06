Arbroath await for Inverness after Samuels inspires Premiership play-off win

The forward struck just before the half-hour to send the Highlanders 3-1 up on aggregate and through to a double-header with Arbroath, though Thistle to that point – and perhaps beyond – had done everything except find a goal to level the two-legged tie.

Scott Tiffoney and two efforts from Brian Graham – one an excellent header pawed away by Mark Ridgers – all went close for the Jags but Samuels’ decisive strike earned the win on the night, and overall, for Billy Dodds’ team.

“I thought I’d taken it a bit wide,” the forward admitted to BBC Scotland, “but the power in the shot took it past the keeper.”

The Highlanders are at home first against Dick Campbell’s side on Tuesday before visiting Gayfield next Friday where the winners earn a crack at the Premiership strugglers who finish the season 11th.