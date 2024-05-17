What channel is Hearts v Rangers? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership fixture

Hearts and Rangers bring the curtain down on their respective league campaigns when the pair meet at Tynecastle Park this Saturday.

The fixture marks the end of a successful season for Hearts under head coach Steven Naismith who has comfortably delivered a third-place finish in his first full season in charge with the guarantee of European group stage football next term.

The goals of Lawrence Shankland have been pivotal for Hearts with the Scotland striker netting his 30th in all competitions in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren last week but this could be his last match in maroon amid speculation over his future as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Rangers, meanwhile, were forced to settle for a runners-up finish for the third successive season after Celtic clinched the title with a match to spare with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock in midweek following the 2-1 victory in the Old Firm derby last weekend.

Philippe Clement’s side bounced back with a 5-2 win over Dundee in midweek and will look for a positive performance to take into next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park as the Ibrox men look to complete a cup double.

Rangers are the only top flight side Hearts have failed to beat this season with the previous five meetings between the pair all ending in favour of the Light Blues, including the semi-finals of both national cup competitions.

Hearts v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Is Hearts v Rangers on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm after Match of the Day.

Hearts v Rangers live stream

Hearts TV and Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match live. There is no live stream available within the UK. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 12 noon on Saturday.

Hearts v Rangers team news

Hearts will be without Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee). Jorge Grant could return after missing the midweek draw at St Mirren through illness while Stephen Kingsley is a doubt due to a nerve issue in his leg.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has 11 players unavailable. John Lundstram serves the second of his two-match suspension after his red card against Celtic while John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Dujon Sterling, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Bailey Rice are all on the injury list.

Hearts v Rangers referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with David Dickinson on VAR duty.

