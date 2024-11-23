How to watch Hearts v Celtic

Hearts and Celtic cap off a full Saturday fixture card in the William Hill Premiership under the lights at Tynecastle Park this weekend.

Neil Critchley’s side host the defending champions in the late kick-off in Gorgie on a rare weekend when all six top flight matches take place on the same day.

Celtic will be looking to build on an impressive start to the campaign that sees them sitting top of the table, unbeaten after 11 matches, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference. They claimed a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park before the international break.

Hearts, meanwhile, are hoping to climb the table after a poor start to the season which has left them one point off the bottom and cost previous manager Steven Naismith his job. Performances have improved under Critchley with Hearts unfortunate to leave Ibrox with a 1-0 defeat to Rangers a fortnight ago.

The Jambos claimed two victories over Celtic last season, winning 2-0 at Parkhead in December, and following it up with the same scoreline at Tynecastle in March. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the previous meeting this season, claiming a 2-0 win at Parkhead in September.

Hearts v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Hearts v Celtic TV channel

The match will broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Hearts v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Hearts v Celtic team news

Hearts could welcome attacker Yutaro Oda back following a two-month lay-off but Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) is still not ready to be considered for selection.

Cameron Carter-Vickers will be back in the Celtic squad with Odin Thiago Holm (calf) the champions’ only absentee.

Steven McLean is the match referee with Greg Aitken on VAR duty.